Property firm fails to overturn planning refusal for house in historic Derry street

A company has failed in a renewed bid to secure planning permission to change a property in an historic Derry street into a 'House in Multiple Occupation' (HMO).

In 2019, Green Homes (NI) Limited were refused planning permission by Derry City and Strabane District Council to convert number 19 West End Park into a six-bedroom HMO property.

The company appealed the decision to the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC).

However, the PAC has upheld the council's decision amid concerns that the character of the street could be 'adversely impacted' if the planning application was approved.

If the application had been approved, it would have allowed Green Homes (NI) to rent out the six bedrooms in the West End Park house.

Objectors had said this would significantly increase traffic and parking levels in the street, and would also result in the potential loss of a family home in the area.

In her report following Green Homes (NI) appeal, Planning Appeals Commissioner Helen Fitzsimons highlighted that the houses at West End Park were built between 1880 and 1895.

Ms Fitzsimons said one property at West End Park had been converted into three apartments, while another house on the street had been converted into offices.

“West End Park is a discrete attractive terrace of buildings the majority of which are in single family occupation,” she stated.

“An objector referred me to the paragraph 2 of the Executive Summary of DCAN 8 which says that ‘ the drive to encourage additional housing in existing urban areas must not result in town cramming and a situation where unsympathetic development is forced into established residential area'.

“The overriding concern in such areas needs to be the maintenance of environmental quality, local character and the privacy of existing residents.

“The character and pattern of occupation of West End Park is typically one of generous family sized housing with the exception of the two aforementioned buildings one of which is in use as a apartments and the other offices.

“I consider that the character of the terrace goes beyond its built fabric and that it can also be defined by the day to day comings and goings of the families going about their family life which in turn builds a sense of neighbourliness, cohesiveness and settled community.”

She added that while Green Homes (NI) had argued that the proposed HMO development would only result in a single HMO in the area, there was a 'cumulative effect that must be considered'.

“In this evidential context I share the objectors’ concerns regarding the impact of the proposed development on the character of the locale and give them significant weight in this appeal,” she stated in her report.

As a result, the appeal was dismissed.