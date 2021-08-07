Fundraising walk for life-saving charity today from Derry to Fahan

A fundraising walk from Derry to Fahan will be held today to support a charity which provides meals for impoverished children throughout the world.

Mary's Meals describes itself as a 'no-frills charity' with a simple idea that works by providing one good meal each day for children in a place of learning.

Children are drawn into the classroom where they can receive an education that could one day free them from poverty.

Mary’s Meals is named after Mary, the mother of Jesus, who brought up her own child in poverty.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We consist of, respect and reach out to people of all faiths and of none.

“Our vision is that every child receives one daily meal in their place of education. Working together, we believe that can be achieved in this world of plenty.”

To support the charity, a fundraising walk will set off from St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry on Saturday, August 7, at 12 noon.

Walkers or joggers will make their way to Fahan where they are expected to arrive around 4pm.

Bus transport will be provided back to Derry.

Everyone is welcome to come along and support the event.

More details are available by contacting Helen Quinn on 07814441701.