Derry death notices - Saturday, August 7, 2021

MITCHELL, 5th. August 2021, suddenly at Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast, MICHAEL JAMES, beloved son of Michael and Claire, Loving brother of Leah and Logan, devoted grandson of Mickey and Nuala McGlinchey and Martina and the late Jim McLaughlin. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home 24 Ballymagowan Avenue on Sunday the 8th. Inst. at 12:50 p.m. to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McLAUGHLIN (née Hegarty), Mandy Mary, August, 6, 2021 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice much loved wife of Jonathan, loving mother of Shannon, Christopher, Mark and Antony, a dear sister and aunt. Funeral leaving D & R Hay, & Sons Funeral Home 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Monday 9th August, at 10.30am followed by Requiem Mass at 11.00am in Long Tower Church, burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director above address. Viewing on Sunday from 2.00pm till 4.00pm also evening from 6.00pm till 8.00pm Resting where no shadows fall.

BROTHERTON (née McKinney), Kathleen, 6th August 2021 peacefully at home, 24 Shanreagh Park, Hazelbank, beloved wife of Donald, loving mother of Elaine and Michael, much loved grandmother of Siobhan and Michael, great-grandmother of Grayson and Brayland and dear sister of George, Michael, Joe, Mary, Ann, Patrick, Peter, John and the late Willie and Margaret Mary. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Cremation will take place privately in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later date. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to caringbridge.org. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McLAUGHLIN, Violet, August 6th 2021, passed away peacefully at Foyle Hospice, 16 Edenmore Park, Limavady.

Much loved daughter of the late Alec and Sarah, also a loving sister and Aunt. Funeral leaving Browns Funeral home on Monday at 1.30pm for graveside service in Balteagh Presbyterian Church at 2pm. (Funeral numbers will be restricted to practice social distancing) Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Causeway Coast Dog Rescue and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

McGINLEY, Michael (Mickey), 5th August 2021, beloved husband of Nellie, 87 Tullymore Road, Curryneirin, loving father of Marie, Sharon, Brian, Michael, Glenda and the late Barry, much loved grandfather of Emma, Steven, Trafford, Yasmin, Matthew, Megan, Victoria, Emily and Dylan, great-grandfather of Leo, Isabella, Sophia, Cassius, Savanna and Carter and dear brother of Sarah and the late Joe, Maggie, Jimmy, Rosie, Johnny, Bridie, Lizzy, Noreen, Annie, Dan and Tillie. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 12.30 pm for 1 o’clock funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Mickey’s funeral mass can be viewed live via the St Mary’s Church, Ardmore webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GRAHAM (nee Hughes) – 6th August 2021, peacefully at home 9 Heathmount, Portstewart, Margaret Rebecca R.I.P.

Dearly loved mother of Sean and Jacqueline, mother-in-law of Joe, loving grandmother of Paula, Nicola, Aislinn, Conor, Kyle and Ross, great-grandmother of Seamus, Fionn, Conor, Liam and Ciara and dear sister of Claire, Frank, Sean, Brian, Martin and the late Mary and Richard. Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Portstewart for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Agherton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to N.I. Chest, Heart & Stroke C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered.

BROWN, Ray, Limavady. 5th August 2021 Peacefully at his home 9 Newton Way. Beloved husband of the late Desiree R.I.P.

Caring father of Rowena, Naomi, Kristopher and Terri-Anne. Devoted Granda of 11 grandchildren. Much loved brother of David and Pauline. Deeply regretted by his friends and entire family circle. Ray's remains will repose at home and then will be received in to St.Marys Chapel at 5.45pm on Saturday evening. Requiem mass will take place at 10.30am on Sunday in St.Marys Chapel, internment immediately afterwards at Enagh cemetery. Our lady of Lourdes pray for him Requiem mass is viewable by the following link: https://youtu.be/vl8aItIa2ME Please adhere to government guidelines and social distancing measures currently in place.

GALLICK, Alistair, August 3, 2021 Passed away peacefully after an short illness bravely borne at home in Scotland, surrounded by his loving family, loving husband to Dawn and devoted father to Adam and Esther, caring father-in-law to Fiona, adored grandfather (Pops) to Megan and Charlie. Service of Thanksgiving in D & R Hay & Sons, Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Saturday 7th August at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery.

(Viewing on Friday 6th August at 12.00noon until 3.00pm also Saturday morning between 9.30am till 12.00noon) Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to All Saints' Clooney Parish Church (Fabric Fund) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director above address. Alistair will be sadly missed by the entire Hamilton family circle, his former colleagues at Western Urgent Care and all who knew him. And with the morn, those angel faces smile. Which we have loved long since and lost a while.

McGLINCHEY, (Ballyscullion) 5th August 2021 Paul R.I.P. beloved husband of Cindy and loving father of Sean, Megan, Doiminic and Erina, son of the late Gerry and Mona, brother of Sean, Kevin, Raymond, Michael, Mary, Siobhan, Helen and the late Gerard, Dominic and Ann. Funeral from his home, 24a Ballyscullion Road, Toomebridge on Saturday 7th August at 9.15am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Joseph Ballyscullion which can be viewed via Bellaghy Chapel Facebook, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sons in law Gerard, Francis and Michial, daughter in law Ciara, grandchildren Tomás, Dáithí and Sé, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

AULD (nee Moody) Hannah, in her 96 year. August 5th 2021, peacefully at her own home surrounded by her loving family, much loved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Thomas, Margaret, William, Isobel and the late Harold and Ann, dear mother in law of Tracey, Lawrence, Maureen, Andy, Norma and the late Michael, also a loving Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister. House Private. Funeral service leaving her late home on Saturday at 1pm for service in Tamlaghtard Parish Church at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. (Due to the current pandemic funeral numbers will be restricted to practice social distancing) Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Dementia NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors 21 Aghanloo ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.