Sadness in Inishowen at passing of Fr Neal Carlin
Tributes have been paid to a well-local priest who has passed away.
Father Neal Carlin died earlier today.
Father Carlin, who was from Fahan in Donegal, played a leading role locally in supporting people fighting addiction.
Paying tribute, a spokesperson for St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry said: "It is with great sadness that we inform you that the death has taken place of Fr Neal Carlin.
"Fr Neal, founded the Columba Community and established St Anthony's Retreat Centre near Bridgend, White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre, Columba House (Queen Street), the IOSAS Centre organic gardens and the Celtic Prayer Garden near Muff.
"He has touched many lives in the North West and beyond."
