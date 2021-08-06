Court told that police had to use CS Spray during an incident involving three men in Derry yesterday

Police had to use CS Spray on a number of men during an incident in Derry yesterday.

Details of the incident emerged during a bail hearing today at the local magistrates court.

A police officer told the court that 30-year-old Harry Boyle was arrested during the incident.

The officer said that police received a report from a woman shortly after 2am yesterday to say that three men had forced their way into her house and were demanding drugs.

When police arrived at the scene, the men became aggressive and officers deployed CS Spray.

Boyle, whose address was stated as Four Seasons Apartments at Foyle Road in Derry, was arrested at the house.

The police officer told the court that Boyle was currently on bail in relation to a 'very serious case' in which he faces a number of charges, including aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm.

The officer said Boyle had been bailed to an address in Belfast and had been ordered not to drink alcohol and maintain a strict curfew.

However, the police officer said Boyle had been 'extremely intoxicated' during this week's incident and had also breached his curfew.

Boyle's history in relation to keeping to bail conditions was 'horrendous', the officer added.

A defence solicitor said Boyle had serious addiction issues but had been doing 'his very best' to address them.

The solicitor added that his client had also been the victim of a shooting.

However, an application for Boyle to be released again on bail was rejected.

Judge Barney McElholm highlighted that Boyle had been bailed to an address in Belfast but had failed to take up this opportunity.

Judge McElholm said the defendant had shown a 'deplorable' attitude towards bail conditions and he was not willing to readmit him to bail.

As a result, Boyle was remanded in custody.