Mobile vaccination clinic to be held in Magherafelt next week

The Northern Trust Mobile Vaccination Team is returning to Magherafelt on Saturday, August 14, at the Meadowlane Shopping Centre from 10am - 5pm.

Any NI residents over the age of 16 who have not yet been vaccinated are invited to attend. Those under the age of 16 with an eligibility letter can also avail of the clinic provided they bring their letter with them.

With the rise in the Delta variant and associated hospital pressures, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

There will also be a midwife present to advise and reassure any pregnant women still to be vaccinated or anyone who has recently had a baby or are still breastfeeding.

There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID. This can include passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

People will need to return to the area to receive their second dose.