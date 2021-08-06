Derry's Walled City Market in the Guildhall Square tomorrow

The Walled City Market will be staged at Guildhall Square in Derry tomorrow.
The market will take place in Guildhall Square from 11am to 5pm, where the public will have the chance to support local traders and shop across a wide range of businesses and products.
There is also the option to purchase items from traders directly online.
All the traders who have signed up to and been issued Council's COVID Reassurance Mark.
