06/08/2021

What do you think should happen with the famous Boom Hall site in Derry?

Opinions being sought on redevelopment proposals

The Battle for Boom Hall: The story behind competing bids to save one of Derry's most historic sites

Boom Hall is in a terrible condition.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Boomhall Trust is inviting members of the public to share their views on the proposed restoration and regeneration of the Boomhall site in Derry.

Boomhall Estate comprises of Boomhall House, stables, walled garden and historic landscape and is situated on the banks of the River Foyle, close to the Foyle Hospice on the Culmore Road and can be seen from the Foyle Bridge.

Boomhall Trust is a charitable trust dedicated to the purpose of conserving and restoring the estate of Boomhall for public benefit.

Built in the 18th century, Boom Hall took its name from being located close to where ships breached the boom across the River Foyle to end the Siege of Derry in 1689.

Since being badly damaged and abandoned in 1969. However, it has remained in a dilapidated state with roof, floors and windows all missing which add to the ghostly tales the house possesses

The survey was developed in partnership with:Culmore Community Partnership; Greater Shantallow Area Partnership; North West Cultural Partnership and Sollus Centre Bready.    

To take part in the online survey click go to: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/YCF8Z3W

