Man charged with attempting to murder a PSNI officer in Eglinton appears at Derry court

Police pictured at the scene of the 2015 attack.
A man charged with attempting to murder a PSNI officer in the Eglinton area has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court.
Kieran Maguire, 33, of Kippure Park in Dublin, is charged with possessing explosives with intent to endanger life and attempted murder on June 18, 2015.
A previous court hearing was told that two other men have appeared before the courts in connection with the foiled murder bid.
One has been sentenced to 25 years in prison while the other will face trial in January 2022.
At the local court yesterday, a defence barrister said he wants Maguire’s case to join up with his co-accused.
The case was adjourned for a review at a court sitting on August 26.
