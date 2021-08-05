06/08/2021

Man and woman arrested after an attempted robbery at an ATM in Derry's city centre

Attack took place on Tuesday afternoon

PSNI

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police are appealing for information following the report of an attempted robbery in Derry on Tuesday.

Constable McCann said: “We received a report, of an incident that occurred a short time before 5.00pm in the Strand Road/ Sackville Street area of the city. 

“It was reported that a woman, when stopped at an ATM, was distracted by a female and subsequently pushed up against the wall by a male. The two, using physical force, attempted to grab her handbag.

“A 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“The victim has understandably been left shaken, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1383 of 03/08/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

