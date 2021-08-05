05/08/2021

SDLP in Derry select its candidates to stand in the Foyle constituency at the next Stormont election

Two sittings MLA chosen alongside former Mayor

Brian Tierney, Sinead McLaughlin and Mark Durkan have been chosen to stand for the SDLP.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The SDLP tonight selected its candidates to contest Foyle in the next Assembly election.

Sitting MLAs Mark H Durkan and Sinéad McLaughlin have been selected to run alongside Derry councillor and former Mayor of Derry and Strabane Brian Tierney.

The candidates were chosen this evening at a virtual selection convention in the constituenc.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said he was delighted with the party members' choice.

“Mark H Durkan has been a dedicated, diligent and caring representative for the people of Derry for many years.

“Sinéad McLaughlin has enriched our Assembly team with her experience and background in driving investment across the city.

“Brian Tierney has been an outstanding public representative working hard to help people every day, most recently making the whole city proud as our Mayor during an incredibly difficult period.    

“There’s much work to be done. Our plans for this city are big and bold and I hope to see three SDLP candidates elected to end the legacy of neglect and deliver for the people of Derry.”

