05/08/2021

Vaccine certificates are now available for those travelling abroad up to and including August 31

Certificate must be applied for online

Northern Ireland vaccine certificates are now available for those travelling abroad up to and including August 31.

The certificates provide NI citizens with official confirmation that they have received both their COVID-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland.

They are available in digital format – via an app for your phone or a pdf file for printing.

If you cannot apply online, you can request a paper version by phone – this process will take longer than the digital process and it may take up to 10 working days for the printed paper version to arrive.

For information on how to apply go to: www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19-covid-certificate-ni-residents

