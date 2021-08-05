Winners announced for today's weekly fundraising draw in aid of the Foyle Hospice in Derry

The winners of the weekly fundraising draw for the Foyle Hospice on Thursday, August 15, were:
£1000 - Enya White - promoter Harry Ming
£1500 - Rollover
£200 - Lily Nash - promoter Ann Devine
£100 - Anthony McLaughlin - promoter Siobhan Kyle
£50 - Sean McGowan - promoter Kieran Dunne
