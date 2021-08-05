Derry charity which supports people who are addicted to drugs and alcohol is to close

A Derry charity which has provided support for people suffering from addiction is closing.

Over the past six years, Heal the Hurt operated seven days a week, providing the service to a city that is currently experiencing high levels of drug and alcohol addiction.

Liam Stewart, the man behind Heal the Hurt, came to the difficult decision recently to close the charity.

He said: “It has been a turbulent journey as the drink and drug epidemic is continuing to kill our loved ones.

“There has been a lot of men and women, sons and daughters that have lost loved ones who have attended Heal the Hurt, which is devastating.”

“On the other side of the coin, there are a lot of mothers and fathers who have got their sons and daughters back, and who are now living free from addiction. That gift is priceless.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank anyone who has helped Heal the Hurt in any way from day one - from Tony 'Doc' Doherty, Shauna Deery-Nixon and especially to the Friars of the Renewal, Galliagh, for their support for nearly six years.”

Liam concluded: “To everyone that has ever attended Heal the Hurt, I wish them a happy and content recovery journey. Thank you."

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan described the closure as 'disappointing.'

He said: “The closure of services such as this one is disappointing given the acute need in Derry.

“There is not a family in the area who has not been affected by the drug and alcohol epidemic which has gripped our city for decades. while services like Heal the Hurt are important within the community, the burden on caring for people suffering from addiction and helping them get back on their feet should not fall on voluntary organisations.

“We need to see a more holistic approach to addiction, one that maximises resources and maximises the impact of support services.

“We need to work together in terms of reducing harm and healing the hurt.”