Boat and six passengers brought to safety after power failure off the coast of Donegal

Six people were rescued yesterday evening by the Lough Swilly RNLI after their boat suffered power failure off Rathmullan.
Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked shortly after 5.30pm by the Irish Coast Guard to a small vessel not far from the Donegal village.
The Lifeboat Crew towed the vessel to the safety of Rathmullan pier.
