05/08/2021

Details of how 16 and 17 years-olds can access a Covid vaccine from tomorrow

Jabs being offered at Foyle Arena in Derry

Almost 70% of our population is now fully vaccinated, says CMO

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended that Covid-19 vaccine first doses be provided to all 16 and 17 year olds.

This recommendation will be implemented in Northern Ireland from tomorrow.

From this Friday, NI’s regional vaccination centres will be providing walk-in Pfizer first jabs for 16 and 17 year olds.

For those in this age group who prefer to book, an online booking platform will be available in the coming days.

The pop-up walk-in vaccination clinics being held across NI, including the Foyle Arena in Derry, will also provide Pfizer first doses to 16 and 17 year olds from Friday.

ID and proof of date of birth will be required when attending a regional vaccination centre or walk-in vaccination clinic for the jabs.

Health Minister Robin Swann stated: “I welcome the latest advice from JCVI and have asked my officials to ensure it is fully implemented in Northern Ireland as quickly as possible.

“When formulating advice in relation to childhood immunisations, JCVI has consistently held that the main focus of its decision should be the benefit to children and young people themselves, weighed against any potential harms from vaccination to children and young people.

“JCVI are an independent, expert Committee who have thoroughly assessed a wide range of evidence. It is important that we continue to follow their advice.”

Details of the latest walk-in clinics are listed here: www.health-ni.gov.uk/news/how-get-your-jab-3

