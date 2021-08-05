Derry death notices - Thursday, August 5, 2021

BOWEN, Gerald (Gerry). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Gerald (Gerry) Bowen suddenly at his late home, The Metropole, Bridge Street on the 2nd of August 2021. Formerly of Waterloo Street. May he rest in peace. Father of Martin, Paul, Gavin and Louise. A much loved brother of Patrick, Philip, Clare and the late Theresa. Devoted son of the late Samuel and Sarah. Dearest father of Laura. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Gerry's remains will be reposing from 9:30pm this evening at his nephew Patrick's residence, 238 Beraghvale, Skeoge Rd, funeral leaving from there on Friday 6th August at 10:20am for 11:00am requiem mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Gerry's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ "I Did It My Way"

KELLY, Denis, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Denis Kelly peacefully at home on the 4th of August 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 26 Chapel Road , Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Bede and loving father of Peter (Edel), Rhonda (Fiacre), Barbara (Brian), and Conall (Leona). A much loved grandfather and a dear brother. Reposing at his late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Funeral will leave his late residence on Friday 6th of August leaving at 10.45am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam

https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him. St Martin pray for him.

McGUIGAN, 31st. July 2021, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, SÍNEAD LOUISE, (late of Fern Park), darling daughter of Daniel and Wendy, loving sister of Gavin and Saira, sister-in-law to Natasha, dear aunt to Blayke and Blossom, beloved granddaughter of Maureen and the late Paddy McGuigan and Bill and Teresa Williams. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio Intercede for her.

ROBERTS (nee MCauley) Kathleen, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen Roberts née McCauley suddenly at her late home 35 Drumleck Drive, on the 2nd of August 2021. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Devoted mother and grandmother of Tony and family, Paul and family and Gavin and family. Precious daughter of the late Paddy and Agnes. A much loved sister of Evelyn, Margaret, Geraldine, Patricia, Liam, Andy and the late Paddy, Bernie and Paul. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours both in the U.S.A and at home. Kathleen's remains will be reposing from this 7pm this evening at her sister Geraldine's residence, 42 St. John's Park, funeral leaving from there on Thursday 5th August at 10:50am for 11:30am requiem mass in St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. House Private From 10pm till 10am. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Kathleen's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill St. Columba Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede For Her.

TAYLOR, Emily, 2nd August 2021 passed away peacefully in the arms of her mammy and daddy at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast at 18 days old. Forever loved and always in the hearts of her mammy, daddy, brother Lennon and sisters Gracie and Faith. Oh Little Flower, In This Hour, Show Your Power."

ROWE (nee Shiels) – 3rd August 2021, peacefully at hospital, Arleta Lydianne, 66 Burnside Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, loving mother of Denise and Russell and dear sister of Oscar. Service of thanksgiving in Portstewart Presbyterian Church (restricted numbers due to current government regulations) on Friday at 11.00am followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Myeloma U.K. C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

O’KANE (nee Mc Reynolds) (Lavey and formerly Dungiven) 31st July 2021 Geraldine RIP, loving mother of David, Stephen and Catriona. Geraldine’s remains will leave her late residence 8 Ashbourne, Castledawson, on Thursday 5th August at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Lavey, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Geraldine’s Requiem Mass can be viewed via the church webcam by clicking on the link below. Due to the ongoing restrictions, the house and funeral will be restricted to family and friends only. Deeply regretted by all her family and friends who loved her so much. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

WOODS (Maghera) 1st August 2021, Anne Marie R.I.P. 12 Mullagh Court, loving mother of Stephen, beloved daughter of the late Samuel John and Margaret Woods and loving sister of Emmet, Vincent, Sammy, Lucia, Linda, Terry, Alan and the late Jacinta and Mary. Funeral from Alan’s home 20 Tullykeeran Gardens on Thursday 5th August at 10.40am for 11.00am Mass in Church of St. Patrick Glen via webcam at St. Patrick’s Church Maghera Live Webcam Stream MCN Media Live Streaming. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul Deeply regretted by her son, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.