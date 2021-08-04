Man charged with possessing and distributing indecent images of children

Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
A man is due in court next month charged with possessing and distributing indecent images of children.
Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have charged a 43-year-old man with possession of indecent images of children and distribution of indecent images of children.
He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 1.
