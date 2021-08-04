Woman arrested in England in connection with the murder of a young woman in Derry last year has been released

Katie Simpson died last year.
A woman arrested in England this week in connection with the murder of a young woman in Derry last year has been released.
Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 21-year-old Katie Simpson arrested a 20-year-old woman in England on Tuesday.
Katie died on August 9 last year following an incident six days earlier at a house at Gortnessy Meadows on the outskirts of Derry.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with her murder.
A police spokesperson said the woman arrested in England was brought to Northern Ireland for questioning.
This afternoon, the PSNI said she had been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.