04/08/2021

Woman arrested in England in connection with the murder of a young woman in Derry last year has been released

Police appeal for anyone with information about the death of Katie Simpson to come forward

Woman arrested as part of investigation into murder of Katie Simpson in Derry

Katie Simpson died last year.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A woman arrested in England this week in connection with the murder of a young woman in Derry last year has been released.

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 21-year-old Katie Simpson arrested a 20-year-old woman in England on Tuesday.

Katie died on August 9 last year following an incident six days earlier at a house at Gortnessy Meadows on the outskirts of Derry.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

A police spokesperson said the woman arrested in England was brought to Northern Ireland for questioning.

This afternoon, the PSNI said she had been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

