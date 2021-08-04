Special collection at Derry concert tomorrow to support local man's brave battle to stay live

The Londonderry Bands Forum will be hosting a concert in Lisneal College tomorrow evening.
During the event, a collection with be taken up in support of local man Leslie Smyth.
Leslie has a rare form of cancer and has been told by medics that there is nothing more that can be done.
However, his family have launched a fundraising campaign to send him to a specialist clinic in Mexico called Hope4cancer to see if they can help him.
Tomorrow's free concert starts at 7.45pm and is being held as part of the New Gate Fringe Festival.
