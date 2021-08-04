Hunt is on for old photographs of Derry's shirt factory workers

Derry was once at the centre of the world's shirt factory industry.
The hunt is on for old photographs of workers in Derry's shirt factories.
A local company, Derry Digital, has teamed up with the Tower Museum to collect as many old photos as possible.
Derry Digital will then use the latest technology to bring them to life with the introduction of colour into the black and white images.
Anyone who has photos of the shirt factories or their workers is asked to leave a copy into the Tower Museum or email them to alex@derrydigital.com.
John Dunn MBE and the crew aboard the SS Explorer in 1970. The ship was among the first in the world with an onboard computer.
