Derry death notices - Wednesday, August 4, 2021

McGUIGAN, 31st. July 2021, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, SÍNEAD LOUISE, (late of Fern Park), darling daughter of Daniel and Wendy, loving sister of Gavin and Saira, sister-in-law to Natasha, dear aunt to Blayke and Blossom, beloved granddaughter of Maureen and the late Paddy McGuigan and Bill and Teresa Williams. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio Intercede for her.

ROBERTS (nee MCauley) Kathleen, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen Roberts née McCauley suddenly at her late home 35 Drumleck Drive, on the 2nd of August 2021. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Devoted mother and grandmother of Tony and family, Paul and family and Gavin and family. Precious daughter of the late Paddy and Agnes. A much loved sister of Evelyn, Margaret, Geraldine, Patricia, Liam, Andy and the late Paddy, Bernie and Paul. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours both in the U.S.A and at home. Kathleen's remains will be reposing from this 7pm this evening at her sister Geraldine's residence, 42 St. John's Park, funeral leaving from there on Thursday 5th August at 10:50am for 11:30am requiem mass in St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. House Private From 10pm till 10am. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Kathleen's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill St. Columba Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede For Her.

TAYLOR, Emily, 2nd August 2021 passed away peacefully in the arms of her mammy and daddy at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast at 18 days old. Forever loved and always in the hearts of her mammy, daddy, brother Lennon and sisters Gracie and Faith. Oh Little Flower, In This Hour, Show Your Power."

McKINNEY, Bridget, 1st August 2021, beloved daughter of the late John and Mary, loving sister of Marie, Margaret, Kathleen, John, Charlie, Paddy and the late James and will be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews. Funeral from her home, 41 Lower Violet Street, on Wednesday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in Star of the Sea Cemetery, Faughanvale. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Bridget’s funeral mass can be viewed live via the Waterside Parish webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

LUDDEN (née Derrig), Mary. 2nd August 2021, beloved wife of the late John (Nacie), loving mother of Colleen, Lizzy, John and Catherine, mother-in-law of Sarah, Peter and the late John Brennan and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, owing to current restrictions, the wake on Tuesday evening will be strictly for family and close friends only. Funeral from her daughter’s home in Limavady, on Wednesday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady. Interment will take place in Aughavale Cemetery, Westport, Co Mayo, on Thursday. The funeral service can be viewed live via the following link:- https://www.limavadyparish.org Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Stroke Association at giving.stroke.org.uk/N-Ireland. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

ROWE (nee Shiels) – 3rd August 2021, peacefully at hospital, Arleta Lydianne, 66 Burnside Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, loving mother of Denise and Russell and dear sister of Oscar. Service of thanksgiving in Portstewart Presbyterian Church (restricted numbers due to current government regulations) on Friday at 11.00am followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Myeloma U.K. C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

O’KANE (nee Mc Reynolds) (Lavey and formerly Dungiven) 31st July 2021 Geraldine RIP, loving mother of David, Stephen and Catriona. Geraldine’s remains will leave her late residence 8 Ashbourne, Castledawson, on Thursday 5th August at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Lavey, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Geraldine’s Requiem Mass can be viewed via the church webcam by clicking on the link below. Due to the ongoing restrictions, the house and funeral will be restricted to family and friends only. Deeply regretted by all her family and friends who loved her so much. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

WOODS (Maghera) 1st August 2021, Anne Marie R.I.P. 12 Mullagh Court, loving mother of Stephen, beloved daughter of the late Samuel John and Margaret Woods and loving sister of Emmet, Vincent, Sammy, Lucia, Linda, Terry, Alan and the late Jacinta and Mary. Funeral from Alan’s home 20 Tullykeeran Gardens on Thursday 5th August at 10.40am for 11.00am Mass in Church of St. Patrick Glen via webcam at St. Patrick’s Church Maghera Live Webcam Stream MCN Media Live Streaming. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul Deeply regretted by her son, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

MAGEE, May, August 1st 2021, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. 60 Kingslane, Ballykelly. Much loved wife of the late Patsy, loving mother of Robert, David, Dessie, Helen, Carol, and Kenny, also a dear Mother in law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. (House strictly private, family only). Funeral service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church on Wednesday at 2pm followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard. (Due to government regulations, funeral numbers will be restricted). Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and Sadly missed by her entire family circle.