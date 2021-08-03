Maghera couple celebrate 60 years of married life

The family of a popular local couple have held a special celebration to mark their 60th wedding anniversary.
Willie and Mary Dorrity from Maghera have enjoyed many years of marriage.
They first first in Brackagh Hall in 1956 and were married in Glen chapel in July 1961.
Willie and Mary went on to have three children, Paul, Donna and Moira and are now also very proud grandparents.
Willie and Mary Dorrity pictured with their grandchildren Conor, Mary and Hannah.
To mark their 60th wedding anniversary, there was a small family gathering at their home.
The event was held in line with the current Covid restrictions but the Dorrity family were still able to make it a very happy occasion. Mass was celebrated at their home to mark the great milestone by Fr Doherty and Fr Lagan.
Congratulations to Willie and Mary and we hope that you enjoy many more years of married life together.
More News
Seamus and Darren Mullan pictured along with Fr Art O'Reilly at the new cross in Foreglen graveyard last week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.