03/08/2021

Maghera couple celebrate 60 years of married life

The couple first met in Brackagh Hall in 1956.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

The family of a popular local couple have held a special celebration to mark their 60th wedding anniversary.

Willie and Mary Dorrity from Maghera have enjoyed many years of marriage.

They first first in Brackagh Hall in 1956 and were married in Glen chapel in July 1961.

Willie and Mary went on to have three children, Paul, Donna and Moira and are now also very proud grandparents.

Willie and Mary Dorrity pictured with their grandchildren Conor, Mary and Hannah.

To mark their 60th wedding anniversary, there was a small family gathering at their home.

The event was held in line with the current Covid restrictions but the Dorrity family were still able to make it a very happy occasion. Mass was celebrated at their home to mark the great milestone by Fr Doherty and Fr Lagan.

Congratulations to Willie and Mary and we hope that you enjoy many more years of married life together.

