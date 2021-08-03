Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

New 'park and ride' facility completed at Drumahoe in Derry

People urged to use public transport more

8 LEAD PIC

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has welcomed the completion of the new Park and Ride facility in Drumahoe and highlighted her ongoing commitment to developing further schemes across the North.

The Drumahoe Park and Ride facility has 277 spaces including 12 dedicated disabled spaces and is a welcome boost for local communities offering sustainable, cleaner and greener transport options for the local community. 

Minister Mallon said: “I am committed to developing sustainable transport projects, greening our infrastructure and doing what I can to tackle the climate emergency and encourage more people to use public transport.   

“This new Drumahoe Park and Ride facility, provided as part of my Department’s 25.5km flagship A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe dualling scheme, will provide 277 spaces close to the new dual carriageway, helping to deliver cleaner, greener sustainable transport for citizens in the North West.” 

The Minister continued: “Park and Rides give people the chance to use the public transport network as an alternative to the private car, helping to drive down congestion and emissions and I am committed to developing them across Northern Ireland.”

"The completion of the Drumahoe Park and Ride facility, along with the others that are progressing at Trooperslane, Ballymena, Cairnshill, Downpatrick, Comber, Newtownards, Moira, Tillysburn and Dungiven is a positive move and is part of my Green recovery action plan. Together we can change the way we travel and help protect our environment.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie