New 'park and ride' facility completed at Drumahoe in Derry

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has welcomed the completion of the new Park and Ride facility in Drumahoe and highlighted her ongoing commitment to developing further schemes across the North.

The Drumahoe Park and Ride facility has 277 spaces including 12 dedicated disabled spaces and is a welcome boost for local communities offering sustainable, cleaner and greener transport options for the local community.

Minister Mallon said: “I am committed to developing sustainable transport projects, greening our infrastructure and doing what I can to tackle the climate emergency and encourage more people to use public transport.

“This new Drumahoe Park and Ride facility, provided as part of my Department’s 25.5km flagship A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe dualling scheme, will provide 277 spaces close to the new dual carriageway, helping to deliver cleaner, greener sustainable transport for citizens in the North West.”

The Minister continued: “Park and Rides give people the chance to use the public transport network as an alternative to the private car, helping to drive down congestion and emissions and I am committed to developing them across Northern Ireland.”

"The completion of the Drumahoe Park and Ride facility, along with the others that are progressing at Trooperslane, Ballymena, Cairnshill, Downpatrick, Comber, Newtownards, Moira, Tillysburn and Dungiven is a positive move and is part of my Green recovery action plan. Together we can change the way we travel and help protect our environment.”