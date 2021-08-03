Search our Archive

New support group being set up in Derry for families of people fighting addiction

Six-week course being organised to help individuals deal with a loved one's issues

Gary Rutherford

Gary Rutherford created ARC Fitness after his own battle with addiction.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A course is being run by a Derry organisation for people impacted by a loved one's substance abuse.

ARC Fitness is launching its first family support group for individuals impacted by a loved one’s substance misuse on September 15 in Derry.

The addiction recovery service is hosting the six-week course to help attendees gain a deeper understanding of addiction, to put realistic and enforceable boundaries in place, and to help them learn to look after themselves now and in the future.

There are 20 spaces available with the course being open to one member per household for a cost of £30.

Gary Rutherford, founder and programme director of ARC Fitness, said, “Seeing someone you care about using and struggling with substances can be heartbreaking. It can also create so many problems for families and support networks.

"The stigma and shame associated with substance misuse often mean that families suffer in silence, which can lead to isolation, and in some situations, it might even result in depression and other associated health problems.

"One of the main goals at ARC Fitness is to completely change the narrative that surrounds addiction, both for the individuals suffering from it themselves and for the loved ones who are watching. We want to break the stigma of shame and secrecy and shed light on the fact that no one needs to carry this burden alone.

"Through this family support group, we want to show people how to understand what their loved ones are going through and how to support them best while also looking after their own health.

"If you or someone you know could avail of this service, please get in touch. We’d love to hear from you.”

Gary, a registered mental health nurse and qualified personal trainer, first launched ARC Fitness in 2019 after a 15-year battle with addiction.

The not-for-profit organisation exists to give individuals recovering from substance misuse disorders the opportunity to focus on improving their mental and physical wellbeing. This is done through physical activity, professional support, and re-connection with the community.

To register your interest in the Family Support Group, you can do so here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/WQDXL7H

