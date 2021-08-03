Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Police investigating an arson attack at a block of flats earlier this morning

Appeal issued after bins set on fire at Strand Road

Co Kildare forest fires could be pattern throughout this summer as dry weather goes on warns emergency service with peat workers fighting fires

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Detectives in Derry investigating a fire on Strand Road in the city during the early hours of this morning are appealing for witnesses and information. 

It was reported just before 4am that several bins in a communal area of a block of flats were on fire.

A member of the public was alerted to the scene and was able to pull the bins out of the building, which allowed residents to make their way to safety.

Emergency services attended the scene, including police, where officers remain this morning conducting enquiries. 

Detective Inspector Finlay said: "The NIFRS has ruled this fire as a deliberate ignition and, so, we are treating this reckless incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

"I want thank the resident who raised the alarm, and also the member of public for their quick and brave actions which prevented the fire spreading. Had this fire spread, the consequences could have been devastating. 

"As we continue with our enquiries, I'm appealing to anyone who was in the area shortly before 4am and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which may assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 121 of 03/08/21."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie