County Derry Covid cases begin to fall but hospital admissions double

The number of inpatients receiving treatment for Covid-19 in the County Derry area's two main hospitals has doubled over the past seven days.

In Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Covid inpatient numbers rose from 20 to 40, while at Antrim Area Hospital, the number rose from 9 to18.

There remain no Covid patients in Mid Ulster Hospital, while Causeway saw their number fall by two from 8 to 6 over the last week.

The news comes in a week where the steady rise in case numbers was finally halted, with the figures falling for the first time since June 1 2021.

1,245 cases of the virus were identified over the last week, marking a 1.8% decrease on the previous seven days, while testing numbers rose by 1.7% to 7,868.

Slight decreases in cases were recorded in Magherafelt, Derry City and Coleraine, but numbers rose again in Maghera, Limavady, Garvagh and Portstewart.

Derry City's BT48 postal area retains the highest rate per 100,000 of population in the county at 614.5, the ninth highest in Northern Ireland, but is the only County Derry area in the NI top ten.

Garvagh's BT51 area recorded the lowest rate per 100,000 of population last week with 353.9, while the county's overall figure of 501.8 remained above the NI figure (450.2).

The percentage of people testing positive in the county also dropped slightly over the last week from 16.4% to 15.8.

The highest percentage (19.4%) was recorded in the BT48 area, while the lowest (8.7%) was in Portstewart's BT55 postal area.

Ten more Covid-related deaths were noted in the county's three local government districts, with the majority (6) coming in Causeway Coast and Glens.

Three deaths were recorded in Derry City and Strabane, while one person died in Mid Ulster after testing positive for the virus.

1,219,389 people (64% of the population) have now received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, with 1,048,595 (55%) having received two doses.

Meanwhile, vaccine certificates for those travelling abroad up to and including August 17 are now available.

The certificates provide Northern Ireland citizens with official confirmation that they have received both their COVID-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland.

They are available in digital format – via an app for your phone or a pdf file for printing. A paper version can also be requested by phone, but will take up to ten working days to process.

8,452 certificate applications have been downloaded since the NI Vaccine Certification Service was re-launched on Saturday night, with 7,622 certificates already issued.