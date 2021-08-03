Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Poignant tribute at Free Derry Corner to mark the first anniversary of John Hume's death

Family of former SDLP leader pay tribute to the support they have received since his passing

Poignant tribute at Free Derry Corner to mark the first anniversary of John Hume's death

The tribute to John Hume on Free Derry Corner last night.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

A special tribute was paid to John Hume last night at one of Derry's most historic locations.

An image of Mr Hume was shone on to Free Derry Corner to mark the first anniversary of the former SDLP leader's death.

The long-time Foyle MP died on August 3, 2020, at Owen Mor care home in Culmore.

Mr Hume, one of the key architects of the Northern Ireland peace process, was 83.

He had been suffering from dementia for a number of years.

Mr Hume's death led to a huge outpouring of sadness and many tributes were paid to him from political leaders throughout the world.

In a statement issued today to mark Mr Hume's death, his family thanked everyone who had offered their condolences and supported them over the past year.

Mr Hume's daughter, Mo, said they had been touched by the response to his passing.

“The overwhelming response to the question of what it was like to have John Hume as our father would be one of enormous gratitude. Grateful for being the unapologetic, grounded, lofty, demanding, generous, compassionate, gregarious, deeply serious personality that he was,” she said.

Due to the Covid pandemic, Mr Hume's funeral was on a much smaller scale than would have been expected for such a hugely influential figure.

Mr Hume, who was named as the 'Greatest Ever Irish Person' in an RTE poll several years ago, was laid to rest in the City Cemetery, following a service in St Eugene's Cathedral which was attended by his family and a small number of invited guests.

St Eugene's will today also be the setting for an anniversary Mass in memory of Mr Hume.

Similar to his funeral last August, Mr Hume's family will keep events to mark his first anniversary very low key.

Following the former SDLP leader's death, a foundation was set up in his honour.

The John and Pat Hume Foundation, which also recognises the key role played by Pat Hume in supporting her husband's work, aims to support and inspire peace initiatives throughout the world.

Since its creation last year, the foundation has hosted a number of events.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie