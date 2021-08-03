Poignant tribute at Free Derry Corner to mark the first anniversary of John Hume's death

A special tribute was paid to John Hume last night at one of Derry's most historic locations.

An image of Mr Hume was shone on to Free Derry Corner to mark the first anniversary of the former SDLP leader's death.

The long-time Foyle MP died on August 3, 2020, at Owen Mor care home in Culmore.

Mr Hume, one of the key architects of the Northern Ireland peace process, was 83.

He had been suffering from dementia for a number of years.

Mr Hume's death led to a huge outpouring of sadness and many tributes were paid to him from political leaders throughout the world.

In a statement issued today to mark Mr Hume's death, his family thanked everyone who had offered their condolences and supported them over the past year.

Mr Hume's daughter, Mo, said they had been touched by the response to his passing.

“The overwhelming response to the question of what it was like to have John Hume as our father would be one of enormous gratitude. Grateful for being the unapologetic, grounded, lofty, demanding, generous, compassionate, gregarious, deeply serious personality that he was,” she said.

Due to the Covid pandemic, Mr Hume's funeral was on a much smaller scale than would have been expected for such a hugely influential figure.

Mr Hume, who was named as the 'Greatest Ever Irish Person' in an RTE poll several years ago, was laid to rest in the City Cemetery, following a service in St Eugene's Cathedral which was attended by his family and a small number of invited guests.

St Eugene's will today also be the setting for an anniversary Mass in memory of Mr Hume.

Similar to his funeral last August, Mr Hume's family will keep events to mark his first anniversary very low key.

Following the former SDLP leader's death, a foundation was set up in his honour.

The John and Pat Hume Foundation, which also recognises the key role played by Pat Hume in supporting her husband's work, aims to support and inspire peace initiatives throughout the world.

Since its creation last year, the foundation has hosted a number of events.