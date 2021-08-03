Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Vaccine certificate availability extended in Northern Ireland

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen coronavirus covid-19

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Northern Ireland vaccine certificates are now available for those travelling abroad up to and including August 17.

The certificates provide Northern Ireland citizens with official confirmation that they have received both their COVID-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland.

They are available in digital format – via an app for your phone or a pdf file for printing.

If you cannot apply online, you can request a paper version by phone – this process will take longer than the digital process and it may take up to 10 working days for the printed paper version to arrive.

For information on how to apply go to: www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/ coronavirus-covid-19-covid-certificate-ni-residents

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: "Since the Northern Ireland Vaccine Certification Service was re-launched on Saturday night, 8,452 certificate applications have been received and 7,622 certificates issued.

"Work is ongoing to further enhance the resilience of the system, with a view to opening it up for all applications.

"Until then, applications should only be for the specified dates.

"Do not apply now for travel after 17 August. We will continue to prioritise those with the most immediate requirement."

Reasons for refusals of applications have included:

- Fraudulent attempts to obtain a certificate (three individuals submitted 38 applications between them with false vaccination dates)
- People attempting to apply for a certificate less than 14 days following a second dose
- People entering a fraudulent date of second dose attempting to circumvent the 14 day rule
- People attempting to request a certificate having only had one dose of vaccine

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie