Police in Derry take part in new crackdown against rural crime along the border region

Police in Derry have been part of a new cross-border crackdown on rural crime.

On Friday, officers from Neighbourhood and Local Policing Teams and Tactical Support Groups across Fermanagh, Omagh, South Armagh, Derry City and Strabane worked alongside An Garda Síochána colleagues and partner agencies as part of a Joint Agency Task Force operation focusing on rural crime.

PSNI Chief Inspector Robert McGowan said: “Over the course of the operation, along with colleagues from HMRC we attended a premises in Newry that was operating as an unlicensed filling station.

“Approximately 4,400 litres of suspected illicit fuel, two sets of commercial forecourt pumps and a 12,000 litre fuel tank were seized.

“We carried out 84 authorised vehicle check points, carried out a number of roadside breath tests which we were pleased came back negative and seized one vehicle on suspicion of a number of offences.

“We searched nine vehicles and six people on suspicion of drugs offences, recovering and disposing of small amounts of drugs.

“In the Newry area, we were also able to locate and arrest a male who was wanted on bench warrant.”

Chief Insepctor McGowan added: “These operations will continue in the weeks and months ahead as we work together with An Garda Síochána and other partner agencies to prevent cross-border crime and disrupt the movements and activities of Organised Crime Gangs.”