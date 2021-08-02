Derry death notices - Monday, August 2, 2021

MEEHAN (née McGilloway), Susan, 31st July 2021 beloved wife of the late Jack, 11 Greenhaw Avenue, loving mother of John, Mary, Danny, Ann, Leslie, Terence, Adrian, Brian and the late Ivor, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Jim and the late Danny, Jean, Maureen and Nan. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Monday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

SWEENEY, Frederick (Freddie), 30th July 2021 beloved husband of the late Anna, formerly of Glenbrook Terrace, loving father of Sharon, Paul and Seamus, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Bridie, Maureen and the late Billie, Pat, John and Jim. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his son’s home, 31 Templeard on Monday at 10.20 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McELHINNEY (née Logue), Maud, 31st July 2021 beloved wife of the late Bernard, loving mother of Tony, Anne, Ned, Brendan, Philomena, John, Cathal, Raymond and Majella and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral from her home, 117 Meadowvale Park, Limavady on Tuesday at 9.30 am for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

HARBINSON – 30th July 2021 (peacefully) at his home Kenneth (Ken), beloved husband of the late Rebecca (Rae), much loved father of Sharon and her husband Niki and Michelle and her partner Lindsay, devoted grandfather of Cori, Dale, Kasey, Jamie and Mason. Dear brother of Raymond, Derek, Eileen and the late Alvin a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Dearest partner of Denise Coates. Due to Government guidelines, house strictly private. Service in Killowen Parish Church on Monday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Macmillan Unit Antrim Area Hospital c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.