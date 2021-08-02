Search our Archive

02/08/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Derry death notices - Monday, August 2, 2021

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - Thursday 14th November 2019

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Staff reporter

MEEHAN (née McGilloway), Susan, 31st July 2021 beloved wife of the late Jack, 11 Greenhaw Avenue, loving mother of John, Mary, Danny, Ann, Leslie, Terence, Adrian, Brian and the late Ivor, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Jim and the late Danny, Jean, Maureen and Nan. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Monday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

SWEENEY, Frederick (Freddie), 30th July 2021 beloved husband of the late Anna, formerly of Glenbrook Terrace, loving father of Sharon, Paul and Seamus, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Bridie, Maureen and the late Billie, Pat, John and Jim. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his son’s home, 31 Templeard on Monday at 10.20 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McELHINNEY (née Logue), Maud, 31st July 2021 beloved wife of the late Bernard, loving mother of Tony, Anne, Ned, Brendan, Philomena, John, Cathal, Raymond and Majella and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral from her home, 117 Meadowvale Park, Limavady on Tuesday at 9.30 am for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

HARBINSON – 30th July 2021 (peacefully) at his home Kenneth (Ken), beloved husband of the late Rebecca (Rae), much loved father of Sharon and her husband Niki and Michelle and her partner Lindsay, devoted grandfather of Cori, Dale, Kasey, Jamie and Mason. Dear brother of Raymond, Derek, Eileen and the late Alvin a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Dearest partner of Denise Coates. Due to Government guidelines, house strictly private. Service in Killowen Parish Church on Monday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Macmillan Unit Antrim Area Hospital c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie