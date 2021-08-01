Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 1st August, 2021

COOPER, Ronnie - 30th July 2021 (peacefully) at Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, surrounded by his loving family, 128 Ballyquin Road, Terrydremond, Limavady. Loving and devoted husband of Delma and a loving and devoted father of Diane, David and Roisin, dear father-in-law of David, Heather and Dermot and “Pops” to his grandchildren, Matthew and Rebecca; Darcy, Ava, Mcauley and Carraig; Erin, Dara and Flynn; and a loving son-in-law and brother. House strictly private. Funeral service in Carrick Parish Church (with restricted numbers due to Covid-19 regulations) on Tuesday, 3rd August, at 2.00pm followed by interment in Balteagh Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu, if desired, and cheques payable to Carrick Parish Church, c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA.
SWEENEY, Frederic (Freddie) - 30th July, 2021, beloved husband of the late Anna, formerly of Glenbrook Terrace, loving father of Sharon, Paul and Seamus, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Bridie, Maureen and the late Billie, Pat, John and Jim. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his son’s home, 31 Templeard tomorrow (Monday) at 10.20am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church's webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.