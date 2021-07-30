Search our Archive

Motorbikes stolen in County Derry burglary

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A.H. Superbikes store in Magherafelt.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Police are appealing for information after two motorbikes were stolen in a burglary outside Magherafelt in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A Suzuki GXSR 1000 and a red Honda CBR 1000 were taken following a burglary on AH Superbikes in the Luney Lane area of the town.

A police spokesperson said anyone with information on the whereabouts of the bikes to come forward.

"Police received a report of a burglary at a commercial premises in the Luney Lane area of Magherafelt on Thursday 29th July," they said.

"It was reported to police at around 2:10pm that two motorbikes, a blue Suzuki GXSR 1000 and a red Honda CBR 1000 had been stolen from a shed around 2:40am on Thursday morning.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about this incident, or who knows the whereabouts of the motorbike, is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 1012 of 29/07/21.

"An online report using our non-emergency reporting form can be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ . 

"Alternatively, information can be passed through to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

