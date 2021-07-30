Search our Archive

County Derry coffee shop slam false Covid claims

The shop has hit out after being targeted by anonymous online posts.

A County Derry coffee shop has hit out at 'reckless misinformation' shared about the store online.

Bob and Bert's, Magherafelt, criticised anonymous online claims they had forced staff members to work after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a post on their Facebook page, the store said the claims were false and libellous, and that a number of their staff were currently isolating following a 'close contact' situation.

"It's been brought to our attention that an anonymous person has posted on an online forum claiming that Bob & Berts Magherafelt is forcing staff members to work who are positive for COVID-19," they said.

"This is entirely false, and libellous. It is reckless misinformation. 

"Under no circumstances have unwell staff members (who have coronavirus or otherwise) been permitted to continue working, as this anonymous person has been claiming.

"We have absolutely nothing to gain from doing this, as it would only result in more staff members having to isolate - a very strange strategy indeed!

"We currently have several members of staff isolating following a close contact situation earlier in the week (that has impacted several businesses around us), but all staff currently working have been tested and are ONLY allowed to continue working with proof of a negative test result.

"If contacted by Track & Trace, they can't work. With symptoms, they can't work. Following the recent spike in cases in the town, without a negative test result, they can't work. It's as simple as that.

"We take COVID-19 extremely seriously, and would never do anything to threaten the health and wellbeing of our staff or customers.

"We follow all Public Health guidance, and rigorously implement our own policies of store cleanliness.

"The post has been reported for spreading false and damaging information, and we trust that our customers will judge for themselves the validity of an anonymous online forum poster.

"Thank you for your continued support," they added.

