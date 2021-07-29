Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Audiences set to return to County Derry cultural hub

Author and LGBT activist Armistead Maupin will be joining radio presenter Rick O'Shea at The Helicon.

Audiences set to return to County Derry cultural hub

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Seamus Heaney HomePlace has announced the ticket launch of the first live event in The Helicon since restrictions relaxed earlier this week.

The event will take place in The Helicon theatre and will feature author Armistead Maupin alongside radio presenter, Rick O’Shea.

Nobody writes about home in quite the way Armistead Maupin does. His iconic Tales of the City series brought San Francisco to vivid life and introduced the world to his group of beloved characters.

Much-loved author and LGBT activist Armistead Maupin has been blazing a trail through US popular culture since the 1970’s, when his iconic and ground-breaking series Tales of the City was first published as a column in the San Francisco Chronicle.

The novel series has been taking the literary world by storm ever since, and was recently adapted by Netflix into a critically acclaimed series, starring Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis. 

‘From the beginning, I resolved to create a tapestry large enough to encompass all of humanity.’– Armistead Maupin.

Do not miss the chance to join America’s ultimate storyteller, as he recounts his favourite tales from the past 4 decades, offering his own engaging observations on society and the world we inhabit and discussing the importance of home in his work and his life.

The event will be followed by a book signing and will take place on Monday 18 October at 7.30pm. Tickets are £22.50 and will go on sale Friday 30th July 2021 at seamusheaneyhome.com

Age guidance: 14+

Covid19 procedures will be in place at this event in line with government guidelines. For more information visit seamusheaneyhome.com. 

New exhibition inspired by the work of Seamus Heaney to be launched this week

Exhibition will be based at Portstewart arts centre

Communities Minister visits Heaney HomePlace

Council Chair, Cathal Mallaghan, said it marked an 'important milestone'.

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN: Bellaghy - busy but guarded

The latest in our snapshots of life in County Derry under the latest Covid lockdown.

