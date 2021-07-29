The Northern Trust Mobile Vaccination Team will be in Magherafelt over the coming weeks.

Next weekend the team will be in Meadowlane Shopping Centre on Sunday 8 Aug from 1pm – 5pm. They will then return on Saturday 14 August from 10am - 5pm to administer more first doses.

The teams will be administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to any NI residents over the age of 18 who have not yet been vaccinated.

With the rise in the Delta variant and associated hospital pressures, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

There will also be a midwife present to advise and reassure any pregnant women still to be vaccinated or anyone who has recently had a baby or are still breastfeeding.

There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID. This can include Passport, Driving licence, Bus pass, Carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

People will need to return to the area in six weeks to receive their second dose.

The team will also be running two dates in Coleraine Town Hall, from 10am to 6pm on Saturday July 31 and from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday August 1.

The full list of mobile clinics is available on the Trust website - https://www.northerntrust.hscni.net/2021/07/20/covid-19-vaccination-programme/.