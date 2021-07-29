Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Mobile vaccination team coming to County Derry

The Covid-19 vaccine will be available in Magherafelt over the coming weeks.

Mobile vaccination team coming to County Derry

The mobile vaccination team will be at Meadowlane Shopping Centre.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

The Northern Trust Mobile Vaccination Team will be in Magherafelt over the coming weeks.

Next weekend the team will be in Meadowlane Shopping Centre on Sunday 8 Aug from 1pm – 5pm.  They will then return on Saturday 14 August from 10am - 5pm to administer more first doses.

The teams will be administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to any NI residents over the age of 18 who have not yet been vaccinated.

With the rise in the Delta variant and associated hospital pressures, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

There will also be a midwife present to advise and reassure any pregnant women still to be vaccinated or anyone who has recently had a baby or are still breastfeeding.

There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID.  This can include Passport, Driving licence, Bus pass, Carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

People will need to return to the area in six weeks to receive their second dose.

The team will also be running two dates in Coleraine Town Hall, from 10am to 6pm on Saturday July 31 and from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday August 1.

The full list of mobile clinics is available on the Trust website - https://www.northerntrust.hscni.net/2021/07/20/covid-19-vaccination-programme/

Final call for first doses as vaccination centres to be rolled back

Health Minister Robin Swann has made a final plea for people to come forward.

Over 1,000 Covid cases in County Derry last week

There have also been a number of deaths in the county's local government districts.

Derry doctor urges young people to get vaccinated as pressure mounts on health system

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie