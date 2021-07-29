Boy (15) arrested following Derry assault released from police custody

The injured boy was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment.
A 15-year-old boy arrested after a 14-year-old boy needed hospital treatment following an incident in the early hours of yesterday morning in the Skeoge area of Derry has been released from police custody pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
Shortly after midnight, a PSNI spokesperson said it was reported that two males were causing damage to the front door of a property in the area.
Upon arrival of police, it was reported that a 14 year old boy was believed to have been assaulted and received injuries to his head. He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
A short time later, a 15 year old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. .
The PSNI spokesperson added: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 9 28/07/21. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
