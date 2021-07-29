Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 29th July, 2021

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

GRIEVE, Annie (Celine) - 28th July, 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 14 Eastway Gardens. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Gerald, devoted mother of Mary, Donal, Gerald, Dympna, Bernadette, Georgina, Colm and the late Dermot and Petrina. A, a much loved sister of John and the late Danny, Mary and Tommy, loving grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Celine's remains will be reposing at her late residence 14 Eastway Gardens. Funeral leaving from there on tomorrow (Friday) 30th July at 9:30am for 10:00am Requiem Mmass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private Ffrom 10pm till 10am. Sadly, due to the ongoing Ccoronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Celine's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link belohttps://www.churchservices.tv/creggan. St. Bernadette, pray for hHer. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

 

MOLLOY, Joseph Anthony (Tony), Kilrea and formerly Draperstown -(peacefully) at hospital, RIP, beloved husband of the late Mary; loving father of Michael, Anne (Rafferty) and Claire (Dixon); father-in-law of Geraldine, Pearse and Chris and dear grandfather of Conor, Matthew, Ewan and Dervla, brother of Maeve, Doris and Pauline. Funeral from his late residence, 4 Drumkil Gardens, tomorrow (Friday) at 11:20am for 12 Nnoon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions, the family home is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle


McELHINNY, William James - 28th July, 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. May he rest in peace. Late of 44 Magheramore Road, Teavin, Dungiven, Co Derry.Beloved husband of Annie Mary and loving father of Murrough, Anne Marie, Bernadette (Bernie), Colleen, Kathleen (Katie), Margaret (Maggie) and Liam. A dear father-in-law and a devoted grandfather and great- grandfather. Loving brother of the late John, Mac and Eddie (RIP). Reposing at his late residence from 12 noon today (Thursday 29th of Jul). Family time from 9.00pm. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday, leaving at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St Peter's and St Paul’s Church, Foreglen, Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Church Cemetery,Dungiven. Funeral Mass can be viewed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, in lieu to WHSCT, Ward 40 Altnagelvin, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Padre Pio, pray for him.

