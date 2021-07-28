Live music is set to return to Derry this weekend as 'Country Fest' rolls into the Maiden City.

Country Fest, headlined by Derek Ryan this Saturday July 31 and taking place at Ebrington Square, will be the country singer’s first gig of the year and the first music event to take place in the city since the outbreak of Covid 19.



1000 NHS staff in the North West have received free tickets to the open-air country music event.



Country Fest event promoters made the gesture to recognise the great work of the NHS throughout the pandemic, in an area of Northern Ireland particularly affected by infections and deaths, and had no hesitation in making 1000 free tickets available to what will most likely be a sellout concert.



Event co-ordinator Robert Allen said “our health care and frontline workers deserve the chance to enjoy a free concert in recognition of the months of relentless dedication and service they have given to help us stay safe.”



This will be Derek Ryan’s first live concert since last July’s sell-out drive concerts in Ballymena. Coincidentally, the first live gigs that took place after the first lockdown lifted last July also.



Derek, who has performed many times before at Ebrington and regards the location as one of his favourite venues said: “The band and I are beyond excited at the prospect of performing again.

"It has been a long wait to get to this point and take it from me we intend to give the fans a good time.



“The Coronavirus pandemic should remind everyone that the National Health Service is one of the most important institutions in our lives.

"The men and women who serve us and care for us can never be thanked enough. We are just musicians, so there is little we can do but sing for you as a thank you.”



Country Fest will also include Johnny Brady and Barry Kirwan in a five-hour concert.



Last of the general admission tickets are now on sale from Skiddle.com.