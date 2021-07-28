Support scheme opens for farmers affected by flooding

A £2.7million support scheme for farmers impacted by the 2017 flooding in the North West has been officially opened by Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots.

Farmers who applied for a Force Majeure when their businesses were impacted by severe flooding and landslides on 22 and 23 August 2017 can now apply for the one-off financial payment.

“The extreme flooding event meant that the farming and wider rural communities in the North West experienced significant hardship. Farm businesses lost income due to the impact on their land and the cost of removing debris and silt, as well as reseeding to restore it back to productive use,” said Minister Poots.

“So I am delighted to say that this North West 2017 Flooding Income Support Scheme, worth almost £2.7million, is now open to applications. This is a time limited scheme which will close on 12 August 2021.

“The one-off grant payment, which will be capped at £106,323 per farm business, is available for farmers who applied for a Force Majeure in respect of the flooding incident.

“I would urge all eligible businesses to make sure their application is submitted as soon as possible,” Minister Poots added.

Eligible farm businesses will receive a letter inviting them to apply for the support package, with instructions on how to access the application form and receive help to complete it.

They must complete the application form available on DAERA Online Services from 28 July 2021. Explanatory information and guidance will also be published on the DAERA website.

Further information on the scheme can be found on the DAERA website www.daera-ni.gov.uk.