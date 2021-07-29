Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 28th July, 2021

GIBSON, Laura - 27th July, 2021,(peacefully) at Templemoyle Nursing Home, loved wife of the late David, loving mother of Lorna, Alfie, Raymond, Malcolm, Robert, dear mother -in-law of David, Rae, Jacqueline, Anne, Louise, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother of Raymond, Allen, Lee, Kristian, Emma-Louise, Alfie, Megan, Lily-Rose, dear sister of Forence and the late Matthew. Due to the current pandemic and government advice regarding Covid-19 the family home will be private. A graveside service will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 1.00pm at Dungiven Parish Church burial ground. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.
DEVLIN, Brendan (Drumsurn/Ballerin) – (peacefully), RIP, son of the late Daniel and Agnes and loving brother of Angela (Thompson, Garvagh), Johnny and the late Daniel and Michael. Brendan is reposing in McKiernan’s Funeral Home. Requiem Mass will be celebrated tomorrow (Thursday) at 11.00am in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Due to government restrictions the funeral home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. St. John the Baptist, pray for him. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.
