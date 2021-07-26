Search our Archive

26/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Derry's Mayor appeals for support for vital local charity

Graham Warke fundraising for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust during his year in office

Derry's Mayor appeals for support for vital local charity

The Mayor with one of the collection boxes.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has encouraged people to donate to his Mayor's charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, via donation boxes which have been placed in a number of Council facilities.​

The charity supports and empowers children and young people with Down Syndrome from birth to adulthood to lead full, meaningful and productive lives and to help them reach their full potential, ensuring they take and enjoy their rightful place in the community.

To help support fundraising during his time in office, Mayor Warke has placed donation boxes in Foyle Arena, Templemore Sports Complex, the Guildhall, the Tower Museum, Strand Road Council offices, Melvin Centre, the Alley Theatre, Riverside, and the Derry Road Council offices.

He said: "Being able to support a local charity is one of the greatest privileges of being Mayor and I am so delighted to have chosen Foyle Down Syndrome Trust who I know do incredible work within our district.

"Due to COVID-19 restrictions there are still some limits in place in terms of events and fundraising activities that we would typically hold, so having these donation boxes is a great way to ensure that Foyle Down Syndrome Trust can receive support.

"Every little helps so if you are visiting one of the Council facilities that has a donation box, I would be hugely grateful if you could find some extra change to donate.

"I know that it is so deeply appreciated by the team at FDST, and it all goes a long way in helping them to continue their good work."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie