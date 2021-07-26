Derry's Mayor appeals for support for vital local charity

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has encouraged people to donate to his Mayor's charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, via donation boxes which have been placed in a number of Council facilities.​

The charity supports and empowers children and young people with Down Syndrome from birth to adulthood to lead full, meaningful and productive lives and to help them reach their full potential, ensuring they take and enjoy their rightful place in the community.

To help support fundraising during his time in office, Mayor Warke has placed donation boxes in Foyle Arena, Templemore Sports Complex, the Guildhall, the Tower Museum, Strand Road Council offices, Melvin Centre, the Alley Theatre, Riverside, and the Derry Road Council offices.

He said: "Being able to support a local charity is one of the greatest privileges of being Mayor and I am so delighted to have chosen Foyle Down Syndrome Trust who I know do incredible work within our district.

"Due to COVID-19 restrictions there are still some limits in place in terms of events and fundraising activities that we would typically hold, so having these donation boxes is a great way to ensure that Foyle Down Syndrome Trust can receive support.

"Every little helps so if you are visiting one of the Council facilities that has a donation box, I would be hugely grateful if you could find some extra change to donate.

"I know that it is so deeply appreciated by the team at FDST, and it all goes a long way in helping them to continue their good work."