Special mobile music events being held in Derry care homes this week

A host of renowned musicians are to bring joy to the residents of the care homes this week as part of Mobile Music Machine’s ‘Covid Care Concerts.’

Derry’s Walled City Music will be partnering the Irish ensemble to host the small concerts.

The Mobile Music Machine concerts will take place at Ardlough Care Home, Brooklands Healthcare, Culmore Manor, Daleview House (Dungiven Road), Greenhaw Lodge, Foyle Fold, Owen Mor Care Centre and William Street Care Home.

To date, Mobile Music Machine have performed over 600 live classical music concerts, safely in outdoor and garden settings, across 16 counties in Ireland, and they will enjoy their first visit to Derry with thanks to the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Arts Fund in partnership with Business to Arts.

The live concerts feature music from all genres and Ireland’s finest classical musicians have been delighted to experience the joy that they are bringing to communities in care settings - some of their intimate audiences have included residents living with Alzheimer’s and dementia who haven’t spoken in years, but have enjoyed joining in and singing along.

Speaking about the initiative and its positive impact within these communities, the founder and creative talent behind the project, leading Irish cellist Gerald Peregrine, said: “We are delighted to have played a part in bringing some happiness to these residents with our ‘Covid Care Concerts’, especially during the most difficult months of the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to see families return to the care homes and are delighted we can perform for them as well as their family members.

“By the end of 2021, we hope to deliver over 800 concerts, leading to the employment of 80 musicians, and have high hopes for the future with plans to nationalise this programme from 2022 onwards."