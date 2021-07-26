Police renew an appeal for information after an arson attack in Derry

Police have renewed an appeal for information following the report of an arson attack in the city last week.

The attack happened at a property at Fallowlea Park in the Nelson Drive area of Derry on Thursday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 9:50pm, it is believed that a fire was started deliberately in a top floor flat.

“No one was present in the property at the time of the incident. Police are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and we are asking anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2088 of 22/07/21.”

Information can also be passed on using the Crimestoppers line on 0800555111.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form which is available for people to access on the PSNI website via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/