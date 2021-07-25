Derry death notices - Sunday, July 25, 2021

MONTGOMERY, Frederick W.G. (Freddie) July 24, 2021 Peacefully at Ardlough Care Home (surrounded by his loving family and friends, formerly of Disertowen Road, Curryfree) much loved husband of the late Catherine, dearest brother of Robena (Beenie) and the late Sam, a dear uncle of Robert and wife Valerie, a cherished great-uncle of Scott, and a special friend of Scott Theobald. A Service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held on Monday 26th July at 1.00 p.m. in D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery, family and friends are welcome to pay their respects on Sunday 25th July between 7.00 p.m. - 9.00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research U.K. c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (at the above Funeral Home address). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Peace after suffering.

CASSIDY – July 24, 2021 (suddenly) at Marriot House, Magherafelt, James (Jim), formerly of Loughinsholin Park, Castledawson, dear husband of the late Betty and a loving brother of Ann, Madge, Betty, Joan, John, Emily, Lena and Tom. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Northern Ireland Hospice, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Sadly missed by the entire Family Circle. “Peace, perfect peace”.

JOHNSTON – July 23, 2021 (peacefully) at Brooklands Care Home, Mary Elizabeth, 16a Carmean Road, Moneymore, dearly loved daughter of George and the late Mary, stepdaughter of Joyce, dearest sister of Thomas, George, David and the late Robert and also a loving sister-in-law and aunt. House strictly private due to current government guidelines. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Sunday evening (July 25) from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral service in Ballyeglish Parish Church on Monday, July 26 at 2:30pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Always loved and remembered by the entire Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.

O’NEILL (Orr), Betty, 65 Dromdallagan, Ballinascreen, died peacefully on Saturday 24th July, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Dear wife of Joe and mother of Catherine, Joe, Damian, Ruairi, Chris, Helen, Philip and Roisin. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, their partners, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements to follow. Due to current covid restrictions, house and wake is open only for family and friends.

O’HAGAN (Kilrea & Glenullin) 21st July 2021. Suddenly but peacefully Maria R.I.P. beloved partner of Declan Scullion (Crosskeys) and loving mother of Dualtach and Tiarnán. Precious daughter of Margaret Mary and the late Patsy and cherished sister of Diane, Terence and Karen. Funeral from her late residence, 10 Church Court, on Monday at 1:15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by the entire O’Hagan & Scullion Families. Family flowers only please.

McKEOWN, Avril, 22nd July, 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Tony, loving mother Sallyanne and a devoted grandmother of Shane and Maya. Funeral service in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church at 11.00am on Monday 26th July followed by burial in The City Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to The Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McCALLION (née McDermott), 22nd July 2021, peacefully at Melmount Manor Nursing Home, ROSALEEN (ROSE), beloved wife of John, loving mother of Thomas, John, Brenda, Paul, Derek and the late Brian, a dear and loving grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 45A Glenbank Road, at 6:00pm on Sunday the 25th July to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

BEADSWORTH, Grazyna, 21st July 2021, peacefully at home, 111 Canterbury Park. Beloved wife of the late Norman and loving mother of Susan, Katrina, Norma, Violet and Lorna. A private funeral will take place on Sunday 25th July 2021. Forever in our hearts.