Vaccine certification app set to go live for people travelling aboard this summer

The Department of Health has launched a new ‘COVIDCertNI’ app enabling users to apply for and show proof of vaccination for international travel purposes only.

The new app will be available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store shortly.

The app has been developed to meet EU and WHO standards, providing all the necessary information required, and includes a secure QR code, to enable the authenticity to be verified.

If you are travelling between 26 July and 31 July you can now apply for a certificate using either the existing NI Direct digital platform or alternatively you can now download the App.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Covid-19 has created many challenges since it first arrived on our shores last February, and our new digital tools have helped us to respond.

"The COVIDCertNI App is the third new smartphone App produced by my Department since last year. It will enable those travelling internationally to access their vaccination records and show a digital certificate. There have been monumental efforts to get this digital platform to this stage.”

The new app service is likely to be popular and this might cause delays or capacity problems with accessing the service. If you encounter problems wait a while before trying again.

Users are asked to only download and use the app if they are travelling up to the end of July.

A vaccine certificate may be required for entry into some international countries but is not a requirement for every country. Travellers should check requirements before they travel.

Concluding, the Minister said: “I urge the public to remain patient in the coming days as the new process beds in and only apply if you are travelling in the coming days/weeks. This has been a complex process with many challenges and I commend everyone involved for getting it to this point.”

Travellers still have to adhere to the testing and isolation requirements (if appropriate) on their return to Northern Ireland. Please familiarise yourself with these requirements before you travel: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-advice

Travellers should check the latest UK Government travel advice which will give updated information on travel to individual countries, including any Covid-related entry requirements: www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice