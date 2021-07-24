Fundraising walk being held today in memory of Derry teenager who died earlier this year

Peter O'Hagan died earlier this year.
A fundraising walk will be held today in memory of a Derry teenager.
Peter O'Hagan died suddenly at the age of 18 on May 13 this year after being diagnosed with epilepsy in December 2019.
Peter and his dad planned to do a walk to raise funds for Epilepsy Action and to raise awareness of the seriousness of epilepsy.
Unfortunately, Peter never got the chance to complete the walk.
His family have organised a fundraising walk today to raise money for the charity.
The walk will set off from Sainsbury's car park at 1pm and everyone is welcome to come along and take part.
Peter's aunt, Margaret Doherty, has also set up an online fundraising page for anyone who would like to make a donation.
Donations can be made here - https://bit.ly/2Ty0VO5
