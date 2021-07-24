Search our Archive

24/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Derry death notices - Saturday, July 24, 2021

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - Thursday 14th November 2019

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Staff reporter

McKEOWN, Avril, 22nd July, 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Tony, loving mother Sallyanne and a devoted grandmother of Shane and Maya. Funeral service in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church at 11.00am on Monday 26th July followed by burial in The City Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to The Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McCALLION (née McDermott), 22nd July 2021, peacefully at Melmount Manor Nursing Home, ROSALEEN (ROSE), beloved wife of John, loving mother of Thomas, John, Brenda, Paul, Derek and the late Brian, a dear and loving grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 45A Glenbank Road, at 6:00pm on Sunday the 25th July to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

BEADSWORTH, Grazyna, 21st July 2021, peacefully at home, 111 Canterbury Park. Beloved wife of the late Norman and loving mother of Susan, Katrina, Norma, Violet and Lorna. A private funeral will take place on Sunday 25th July 2021. Forever in our hearts.

O'DONNELL, Noel, 21st July 2021 beloved husband of Geraldine, 10 Gortmore Place, Strathfoyle, loving father of Jacqueline, Shauna, Kerry, Cara and Noel, much loved father-in-law of Stephen, Scott, Paddy, Brian and Laura, devoted grandfather of Ryan, Shane, Sarah, Liam, Lochlan, Farrah and Noel and dear brother of George, Meta, Bridie, Patsy and Seamus. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CAMPBELL (née McElhinney), Jennifer (Jenny), July 22, 2021 Peacefully at her home 20 Bush Gardens, Londonderry (in the tender loving care of her family) much loved wife of Leonard, dearest sister of Annette and a cherished aunt. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, 24th, July at 1.30pm, followed by a service of Thanksgiving for her life in Carrigans Church at 2.00 p.m. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is restricted to family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Carrigans Church and/or the Rainbow Rehoming Centre c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family.
To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.

KERRIGAN, James Oliver (Jim), 21st July 2021 beloved husband of the late Eileen, 28 Culmore Park, loving father of Caroline, Ann, Jacqueline, Kevin, Eileen, Garry and the late Jim, Majella, Paula and Eddie and a much loved grandfather and brother. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, Eglinton on Friday from 3 - 4.30 pm. Jim’s remains will then be removed to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn arriving at 5 pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in the City Cemetery. Funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie