Derry death notices - Saturday, July 24, 2021

McKEOWN, Avril, 22nd July, 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Tony, loving mother Sallyanne and a devoted grandmother of Shane and Maya. Funeral service in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church at 11.00am on Monday 26th July followed by burial in The City Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to The Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McCALLION (née McDermott), 22nd July 2021, peacefully at Melmount Manor Nursing Home, ROSALEEN (ROSE), beloved wife of John, loving mother of Thomas, John, Brenda, Paul, Derek and the late Brian, a dear and loving grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 45A Glenbank Road, at 6:00pm on Sunday the 25th July to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

BEADSWORTH, Grazyna, 21st July 2021, peacefully at home, 111 Canterbury Park. Beloved wife of the late Norman and loving mother of Susan, Katrina, Norma, Violet and Lorna. A private funeral will take place on Sunday 25th July 2021. Forever in our hearts.

O'DONNELL, Noel, 21st July 2021 beloved husband of Geraldine, 10 Gortmore Place, Strathfoyle, loving father of Jacqueline, Shauna, Kerry, Cara and Noel, much loved father-in-law of Stephen, Scott, Paddy, Brian and Laura, devoted grandfather of Ryan, Shane, Sarah, Liam, Lochlan, Farrah and Noel and dear brother of George, Meta, Bridie, Patsy and Seamus. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CAMPBELL (née McElhinney), Jennifer (Jenny), July 22, 2021 Peacefully at her home 20 Bush Gardens, Londonderry (in the tender loving care of her family) much loved wife of Leonard, dearest sister of Annette and a cherished aunt. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, 24th, July at 1.30pm, followed by a service of Thanksgiving for her life in Carrigans Church at 2.00 p.m. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is restricted to family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Carrigans Church and/or the Rainbow Rehoming Centre c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family.

To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.

KERRIGAN, James Oliver (Jim), 21st July 2021 beloved husband of the late Eileen, 28 Culmore Park, loving father of Caroline, Ann, Jacqueline, Kevin, Eileen, Garry and the late Jim, Majella, Paula and Eddie and a much loved grandfather and brother. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, Eglinton on Friday from 3 - 4.30 pm. Jim’s remains will then be removed to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn arriving at 5 pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in the City Cemetery. Funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.