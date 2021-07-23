Court told that Derry man went to the workplace of his former partner and wrecked the office

A 41-year-old Derry man has admitted going to the workplace of his former partner and 'wrecking' the office.

John Paul McCallion, who is from Shepherds Grove in the Waterside, was convicted at Derry Magistrates Court today of unlawfully assaulting his ex-partner and damaging equipment at her workplace in connection with an incident which took place at the Rath Mor Centre in Creggan earlier this year.

A representative from the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told the court that police were called to the Rath Mor Centre on March 9 this year.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the injured party who said she had been helping a friend in the centre.

She said McCallion, her ex-partner of 20 years, had entered the store and shouted at her.

He left but returned a short time later and said he would 'do what he was there to do'.

The court heard that McCallion went to the office in the store and threw a number of computer monitors onto the floor.

He then told the injured party that he 'would go for your mother next' before headbutting her.

He then ran off from the scene.

The PPS respresentative said a restraining had been placed on McCallion last October for two years in relation to his former partner.

When arrested in connection with the latest offences, McCallion admitted breaching the restraining order but made no admissions in relation to the other offences of assault and damage to the computers.

The estimated damage to the computers was £1,110.

McCallion's solicitor said his client accepted that the offences were 'exceptionally serious'.

“They are clearly aggravated by the fact that he has similar relevant convictions committed not very many months prior to this in relation to the same complainant,” he added.

The solicitor said that McCallion had served the equivalent of a five month prison sentence while on remand in connection with the offences at the Rath Mor Centre.

He added that McCallion had pleaded guilty at an early opportunity.

The solicitor said his client was a man with 'two sides' to his character.

One was the 'violent, aggressive' behaviour that he has displayed on a 'couple of occasions' and then there is the individual who when confronted with what he has done co-operates with the criminal justice system.

The judge highlighted that McCallion had previous convictions for assaulting and harassing the same injured party.

The judge said she had originally planned to sentence him to eight months in prison for the latest 'absolutely horrific' offences.

She said he went to his former partner's place of work, before threatening her and her mother and 'wrecking' the office of her workplace.

However, the judge said she had taken account of his time on remand, his guilty plea and the fact he is now in employment.

“Whilst he has admitted the offences, it is clear that he is not learning because he has continued to re-offend in relation to the same victim time and time again," she said.

The judge sentenced McCallion to three months imprisonment on all the offences but suspended the sentence for two years.

He was also ordered to pay £1,110 compensation for the damage caused to the computers.