Arson attack in Derry: Police appealing for information after an attempt was made to set fire to a flat last night

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an arson attack on a property at Fallowlea Park in the Nelson Drive area of Derry last night.
Detective Sergeant Connolly said: “At around 9:50pm, it is believed that a fire was started deliberately in a top floor flat.
“No one was present in the property at the time of the incident.
“Police are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and we are asking anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2088 of 22/07/21.”
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
